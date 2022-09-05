UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Fall Season is coming, sunflowers are still in bloom! Tri-Staters still have a chance to see over a million sunflowers during the Sunflower Experience at Trunnell’s this month.

The Utica sunflower field will be open to the public until September 30, but will be closed on Tuesdays. Trunell’s will also be hosting ‘Dinner in the Blooms’ and ‘Sips & Sunflowers’.

An all ages music festival will be held at the field on September 23 and 24. Sunflower Music Festival will see performances from artists such as Cynthia Murray & The End Times, Andy Brasher Band, Uncharted and many more!

Click here to learn more about each of those events and to get your tickets today. The Sunflower Experience at Trunnell’s is located at 9255 US HWY 431 in Utica, KY 42376.