HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The second annual “Thanks Two You” Hootenanny is April 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Yellow Creek Park.

Officials say the event is free and hosted by the Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO). Officals say activities include a petting zoo, a cold campfire sing-along, face painting, and a cornhole tournament. Food and ice cream will be available while supplies last, and everyone is invited.

Daviess County officials say the event is a way of thanking the volunteers who make community theatre possible in Owensboro.

For more information, please visit this page or call the Box Office at (270) 683-5333.