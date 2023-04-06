HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fire Department is the coordinating agency for Project Lifesaver, a search and rescue program intended to find people with a cognitive condition such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Officials say Project Lifesaver is designed to protect and quickly locate people who are prone to wander due their condition. Officials say if an enrolled client goes missing, the caregiver will notify the Fire Department, allowing them to locate the person and bring them back to safety.

Daviess County officials say people enrolled in the program will wear a small transmitter on their wrist or ankle that will emit an individualized frequency signal.