HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man is behind bars after Daviess County deputies allegedly found drugs, cash and other items in his car after stopping him for driving with a suspended license.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, detectives stopped Gavin Patrick Santiago-Ewers, 21, in the 4800 block of Frederica Street in Owensboro on August 17 at approximately 12:15 p.m.
Authorities state Santiago-Ewers was seen earlier that morning driving on a DUI Suspended Operator’s License but was unable to be stopped due to heavy morning traffic flow.
Authorities say after Santiago-Ewers was able to be stopped later that day, deputies searched the vehicle and found the following items:
- Several baggies of marijuana in the front passenger seat
- Drug paraphernalia
- Cash
- Ammunition
- Empty cannabis packets
He was transported to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:
- Trafficking in Marijuana (less than eight ounces), 1st Offense
- Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
- Driving on DUI Suspended License – 1st Offense (two counts)
- Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense
Authorities also state Santiago-Ewers has previously been charged within the last several weeks with the following:
- Driving on DUI Suspended License – 1st Offense (7/19/23)
- Possession of Marijuana (Firearm Enhancement) (7/19/23 and 7/23/23)
- Improper Display of Registration Plates (7/19/23)
- Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle (7/23/23)
(A mug for Santiago-Ewers was not available)