HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man is behind bars after Daviess County deputies allegedly found drugs, cash and other items in his car after stopping him for driving with a suspended license.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, detectives stopped Gavin Patrick Santiago-Ewers, 21, in the 4800 block of Frederica Street in Owensboro on August 17 at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Authorities state Santiago-Ewers was seen earlier that morning driving on a DUI Suspended Operator’s License but was unable to be stopped due to heavy morning traffic flow.

Authorities say after Santiago-Ewers was able to be stopped later that day, deputies searched the vehicle and found the following items:

Several baggies of marijuana in the front passenger seat

Drug paraphernalia

Cash

Ammunition

Empty cannabis packets

He was transported to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:

Trafficking in Marijuana (less than eight ounces), 1st Offense

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Driving on DUI Suspended License – 1st Offense (two counts)

Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense

Authorities also state Santiago-Ewers has previously been charged within the last several weeks with the following:

Driving on DUI Suspended License – 1st Offense (7/19/23)

Possession of Marijuana (Firearm Enhancement) (7/19/23 and 7/23/23)

Improper Display of Registration Plates (7/19/23)

Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle (7/23/23)

(A mug for Santiago-Ewers was not available)