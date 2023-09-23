HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office took one into custody after they say drugs were found in the vehicle very close to a child.

Authorities state the vehicle was driven by Joseph Gonzales, 27, from Madisonville, and authorities also state Gonzales had a four-year-old child in the car with him that was in his care.

Officials say in the early morning hours of September 23, deputies pulled Gonzales over after leaving a known drug trafficking area at around 2 a.m. with several equipment violations.

According to deputies, upon being given permission to search the vehicle, deputies found suspected methamphetamine and stated the meth was “within reach of the child”. The child was released safely to the custody of the mother.

Gonzales was charged with the following: