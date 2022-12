DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Public Works Department has replaced the elevated walkway on the Tall Timber Trail.

Officials say it’s the third trail rehabilitation at Panther Creek Park, following the Sycamore Hill Trail and the Debbie’s Dream Catcher suspension bridge.

Goverment officials say the Tall Timber Trail begins near the Train Caboose and connects with the Nature Lair Gazebo. It should reopen in the next several weeks, depending on the weather.