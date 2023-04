HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Conservation District’s annual Tree Seedling Give Away will be April 20 at Yellow Creek Park.

The event will go from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be on a first come, first serve basis. There is a limit of ten seedlings.

Officials say the tree seedling options are bald cypress, pecan, yellow-popular, pawpaw, persimmon, white pine, white oak, red shumard oak, northern red oak, cherrybark oak, swamp white oak and swamp chestnut oak.