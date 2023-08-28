HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two people were injured after an accident in Daviess County.

On August 28, at approximately 1:08 p.m., deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8500 block of U.S. 431 in reference to an accident with injuries.

Officials state two pick-up trucks were traveling in opposite directions and collided head-on after one vehicle left its lane of traffic. One truck continued southbound after the collision and struck a utility pole. Both drivers had to be extricated.

Officials say both were transported by AMR to the emergency room with one driver having serious injuries and the other with possible life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was reopened after an extended amount of time. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Daviess County Fire Department, Utica Fire Department and AMR.