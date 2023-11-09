OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities say that a juvenile suspect in connection with a vandalism investigation in Owensboro is now facing new charges.

Daviess County Attorney John Burlew says the suspect was originally cited for an incident caught on camera at the VFW post 696 on September 30. Owensboro police say a credit card and a City of Owensboro vehicle were also stolen from another location.

On October 1, police say they stopped the stolen vehicle and took the juvenile into custody. Initially, the suspect was charged and released to a guardian, but police say that due to recent offenses, the juvenile was taken into custody again.

The suspect is now facing additional charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun by a minor.