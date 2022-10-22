UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — A historic Utica church recently fell victim to a theft, but the church says they’re using this moment to continue their praise for God.

(Courtesy: Daviess County Sheriff’s Office)

On Facebook, Green Brier Baptist Church posted a picture of the trailer that was stolen on church property. A spokesperson with the church says it belonged to a painter and was full of all their tables and chairs from the Fellowship Hall that was being repainted.

In a social media post, Green Brier shows that they can keep their spirits high even after such a loss. A portion of the post read:

“While we are saddened by this, we also understand we live in a world very, very different from our eternal home in heaven. God sent his son Jesus to redeem us from the grips of evil and regardless if we have chairs to sit in or tables to share fellowship at – WE WILL STILL PRAISE HIM. God is good and he can take such an unfortunate event and bring about a blessing in it. He’s that big, He can! We will pray for that today. Pray it for what’s been lost – for both the painter and church- we trust God in all these things…and we’ll continue proclaiming HIS REDEEMING message to all who need it- each week- so come visit…Sunday at 11am…We still have our pews, His word, and our worship! “

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has since gotten involved and are asking for the public’s help. Deputies ask you to call she sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers if you’ve seen the stolen trailer, identified as a white 2019 Homesteader Enclosed Trailer.

