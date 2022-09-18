UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft.

The sheriff’s office posted the above images to Facebook on Sunday, asking the public for their help.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying these two persons of interest related to a theft at Dollar General in Utica,” said a DCSO spokesperson.

If you recognize either of them or have any information, the sheriff’s office urges you to call them and leave a message for Corporal R. Day or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

UP NEXT: Holy Name welcomes all to first Fall Fest in years