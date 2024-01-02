HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials announced that Mike Van Meter is the new Commonwealth’s Attorney, and he was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear.

Officials say on January 2, 2024, Van Meter was sworn in as Commonwealth’s Attorney by Circuit Judge Jay Wethington in a private ceremony at his parent’s home on Ford Avenue. Van Meter was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 6th Judicial Circuit which covers all of Daviess County. This appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Bruce Kuegel, who retired in December after 16 years as Commonwealth’s Attorney. Van Meter, who filed candidacy paperwork for Commonwealth’s Attorney in December, will hold this appointment through the 2024 General Election.

“I want to personally thank Governor Andy Beshear for the opportunity to continue prosecuting in Daviess County, as I have done for the last 29 years. I also want to thank all of those individuals who reached out to the Governor’s Office on my behalf to secure the appointment,” Van Meter said. “Under my leadership, the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney will hold people responsible for violating the law and protect the rights of citizens to ensure they will be safe in our community.”

A media release says several friends and family attended the event, including Judge Tom Castlen, retired Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney J. Nick Payne, and Sheriff Brad Youngman and others. Castlen, Wethington and Kuegel are the past three Commonwealth’s Attorneys for Daviess County, and it was Castlen who first hired Van Meter as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in 1994. Van Meter has been with the office since that time and most recently has served as the First Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney since 2015.