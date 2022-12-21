DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency released some information in regard to what counts as a Local Declaration of Emergency.

Officials say the County Judge/Executive has the power to issue a Declaration of Local State of Emergency. EMA officials explain this only allows the county and cities to recuperate unbudgeted and unforeseen cleanup costs that occur in the wake of an emergency. There are several misconceptions about this declaration, however.

EMA officials say the misconceptions include:

Do people get a day off of work? Some businesses have a policy to where they close during a State of Emergency – this is largely misconstrued to be law, though it has no real connection. Most businesses and organizations will evaluate conditions individually.

Are all roads closed? It is generally thought that all the roads are closed whenever a State of Emergency is declared – this is simply not the case. The declaration is a financial mechanism to insulate counties against unforeseen expenses related to weather and disasters.

Is leaving home an option? The Declaration of a State of Emergency does not in and of itself keep anyone from leaving their home. Unless a ban or something similar follows the declaration, it is unrelated to the immediate danger, or lack thereof, outside the home.



Officials say should anyone have any questions related to a State of Emergency, they are asked to please contact the EMA front desk at 270-685-8448. More information can be found at this website.