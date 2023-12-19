HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency has announced that White Flag nights are scheduled every evening this week through Thursday, December 21. According to the National Weather Service out of Paducah, White Flag criteria (air temperature or wind chill at or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit) will be met for the next several nights.

Beds will be available at the Danile Pitino Shelter from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. each night. Owensboro Transit System will provide free transportation to the shelter for anyone who requests it between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Meals will be available at the shelter during normal meal hours. Anyone with questions should contact the shelter at (270) 688-9000.