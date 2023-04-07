HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Whitesville Lions Club will host its annual Chili Supper and Pie Auction on April 21.

The annual fundraiser will support Puzzle Pieces, an activity day center for people with intellectual disabilities, and Wendell Foster, a multi-service agency that specializes in supporting people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

A spokesperson for the club says, “Our Club is needing donations of pies and cakes for our Auction. Donations may be dropped off the day of auction by 4:00 p.m. at Whitesville Senior Center.”

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Whitesville Senior Citizen Center. Lions Club members say serving time will be at 5 p.m.