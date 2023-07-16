HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Last December, a Whitesville soldier who was recently identified was finally laid to rest. Now, his grave marker has been dedicated.

Private First Class Robert Wright had his grave marker dedicated on July 15 at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery in Daviess County. Officials say Wright was a Korean War soldier killed in action, and his body was only identified and sent home this past December.

(Courtesy: Jessie Hettinger)

(Courtesy: Jessie Hettinger)

Jessie Hettinger, his niece, says representatives D.J. Johnson and Suzanne Miles gave her a proclamation from the Kentucky House of Representatives for her “Uncle Bobby.”

The proclaimation is below:

(Courtesy: Jessie Hettinger)

A native of Whitesville, Wright was a member of C Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. Officials say he went missing in action July 16, 1950, at age 18, while fighting along the Kum River near Taejon, South Korea. A news release says due to the fighting, his body could not be recovered and there was never any evidence that he was a prisoner of war. Officials say the Army issued a presumptive finding of death December 31, 1953.

Officials say Wright was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency August 15, 2022 after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.