HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A traffic stop in Whitesville led to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office charging two with meth trafficking charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over Michael Rusher, 43 and Janice Bryant, 38, both of Whitesville for a traffic violation at Oak and Main streets.

Officials state a K9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics, and a search led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was later granted and executed on Rusher and Bryant’s residence in the 10500 block of Lafayette Street. Officials say evidence seized indicated an ongoing drug trafficking operation that included individually wrapped quantities of suspected methamphetamine, scales, pipes with meth residue, marijuana and U.S. currency.

Rusher and Bryant were booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on trafficking, possession and paraphernalia charges.