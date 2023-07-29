HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man who led Daviess County authorities on a wild chase is in custody.

According to authorities, deputies attempted to pull over Virgil Stewart, 37, of Owensboro, after Stewart appeared to be riding erratically on a motorbike. Stewart refused to stop and fled through yards, sidewalks and on the roadway.

Police state Stewart appeared unstable trying to keep balance while weaving in and out of traffic. After additional units continued to assist, Stewart allegedly jumped from the bike and ran on foot.

After allegedly running into the backyard of a residence and attempting to climb over a privacy fence and damaging it, Stewart was able to be taken into custody.

Authorities say Stewart had an empty holster and located on the other side of the fence was a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Police say Stewart attempted to throw to keep deputies from locating it. Police also say Stewart also was found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle and digital scales with methamphetamine residue.

Stewart allegedly complained of breathing troubles and was transported to an Owensboro hospital via AMR ambulance for medical clearance. After clearance, Stewart was booked in the Daviess County Detention Center on a list of charges including: