DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Poll workers in Daviess County are preparing for next month’s primary election. Several dozen poll workers trained at Life Community Church in Owensboro Wednesday for the primary election on May 17.

They went over state election laws and were shown the new voting machines that will be used this year. Officials say the machines are more paper based than the electronic machines used in past years.

“We’re kind of the experts on the new equipment. Training them, train the trainer, but also the poll workers. We also want them to feel comfortable and secure in doing their tasks and duties on election day,” said Ross Roberson of Harp Enterprises.

The Daviess County clerk says 15 polling places will be open for next month’s primary. Voters will also need a valid excuse to vote absentee this year.