DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Several months in the making, the new Veterinary Services Clinic at Daviess County Animal Care & Control is almost complete! Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court encourage you to join them Friday for a walk-through with Director Ashley Thompson.

Breaking ground in November, the clinic has gone through several phases as it’s been built. County officials hope the new clinic will expand low-cost spay and neuter services and improve care for animals waiting for adoption.

You can visit the clinic Friday for a walk-through at 2620 Kentucky Highway 81. If you’d like to adopt an animal, visit daviessky.org.