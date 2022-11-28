DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Two of the Tri-State’s counties in the Commonwealth were chosen Monday morning to be thoroughly investigated for voter fraud and other related matters.

Webster and Daviess counties, which were randomly chosen among ten other Kentucky counties, will be audited for the recent general election.

“Over the last three years, my office has been vigilant in standing up for Kentucky’s values, and protecting our constitutional rights,” says Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Today, we continue that important work by safeguarding the integrity of Kentucky’s elections. By doing so, we ensure that your vote matters, and that your voice is heard.”

County clerks will work with investigators to assess voting irregularities and results will be presented to a grand jury. Attorney General Cameron says the grand jury will report their findings to the Chief Judge for their judicial circuit.

Of Kentucky’s 120 counties, the twelve chosen at random were:

Jefferson Webster Shelby Rowan Oldham Laurel Larue Owen Anderson Christian Daviess Breathitt

In the last audit, Hopkins County was one of the many randomly chosen, and was found to have no irregularities. AG Cameron says prior to election day, their offices received 93 complaints. 209 complaints were received on election day, and 77 have come in since the polls have closed. Click here to watch the 2022 Post-General Election Audit Drawing.

