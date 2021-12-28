Dawson Springs students return to in-person classes January

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — The devastating December tornado put many people’s lives on hold, with rebuild efforts ongoing ever since. Now, there’s a little light at the tunnel as students from Dawson Springs will be able to return to in-person classes early next year.

Hopkins County Schools and Dawson Springs Independent Schools have announced their joint effort which will allow students to get back to a sense of normalcy again.

School officials say students within the county who cannot return to their home school may attend a Hopkins County School to meet their situation. Additionally, any current Hopkins County School student who needs to relocate to a new school due to hardship is eligible to transfer, they say.

“We are looking forward to having all our Dawson Springs students back in our schools on January 18,” said Leonard Whalen, superintendent of Dawson Springs Independent Schools. “We know these are difficult times and that most families would prefer to keep their students in their home school. However, if this is not possible, we are working in partnership with Hopkins County Schools to ensure all students can remain in a classroom.”

The Hopkins County Schools community and Dawson Springs student families who need resources or who may need to consider a different in-school option can access the Hopkins County Schools Community Support Request Form here.

Families with immediate needs in either district who have questions regarding school-based resources for students can call HCS Director of Pupil Personnel at (270) 825-6000 and DSIS Director of Pupil Personnel at (270) 797-3811.

Dawson Springs is also asking DSIS student families to complete a post-disaster survey to check in with the district.