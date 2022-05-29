DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – Dawson Springs is getting $750,000 dollars from the National Park Service (NPS) as they continue on the road to recovery. The Western Kentucky town is one of eleven communities across the country to receive a Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant.

The Pennyrile Area Development District says the grant will help create a program to help owners of certain historic buildings pay for rehab and revitalization, including repairs from last year’s deadly tornado.

The NPS announced $7.275 million in Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants to 11 recipients in 10 states to support economic development through the preservation of historic buildings in rural communities across the country.

“The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants program fosters economic development in rural communities through the rehabilitation of historic buildings,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “With these funds, our state, tribal, local government, and non-profit partners can develop subgrant programs and select individual projects that will support the economic development goals and needs in their communities.”

These grants mark the fourth year of funding for the program honoring the late Paul Bruhn, executive director of the Preservation Trust of Vermont for nearly 40 years. State and Tribal Historic Preservation Offices, Certified Local Governments, and nonprofits were eligible to apply for funding to create a subgrant program to fund multiple preservation projects in their rural jurisdictions.

Learn more about the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants program on NPS.gov.