DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky community devastated by a tornado last year still has plenty to celebrate.

The city of Dawson Springs held its Christmas parade Sunday night. The theme this year was “Count your blessings — Dawson Strong.”

“Perfect for this year to count our blessings. A lot of us are not back in our homes yet. You know, we never dreamed that it would take this long. But, you know, it’s coming along,” said Janet Summers with First Baptist Church.

One of the parade floats featured a quote saying, “Even when things seem broken, blessings can be countless.”

“It’s been a very emotional day at our church. We dedicated a special memorial tree to those that we lost in the tornado,” said Summers. “It’s been a year, but as the date approaches, it makes you a little tender-hearted. It brings a lot of it back to mind.”

“Just being a part of the community and seeing how everyone pulled together during these times has been pretty amazing and makes you proud to live in this community,” said one parade attendee.

Members of First Baptist Church handed out bags for children to put all of their parade candy in.

Food donations were also collected at the parade for the local food bank.