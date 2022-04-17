Dawson Springs, Ky. (WEHT) – Easter Sunday means a little bit more for a church in Dawson Springs. Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church is returning to its building at 101 E. Walnut St. for the first time since the tornadoes of Dec. 10-11.

“This Easter Sunday is very special in that we are planning on being back in our church building for the first time since the tornado blew her roof off and left her in shambles,” said Pastor Jeff Winfrey. “We are so excited.”

Dawson Springs Elementary School has hosted Primitive Baptist Church services since Dec. 10 in the school’s auditorium.

“We realize that the church is not the building it is the body of people banded together by their love for Jesus Christ and for each other,” Winfrey explained. ” Though our rebuild is not complete, our recently gutted building is coming back together very nicely.”