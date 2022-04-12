DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The Dawson Springs Independent School District (DSISD) says that it has received many requests to become a tornado shelter, but it cannot.

One of the issues is that the school building in question is not “legally structurally certified as a public tornado shelter.” This could open the school district up to lawsuits if something were to happen on the building’s premises, and the school district said that it needed a “licensed structural engineer” to check the building before opening it up to the public as a tornado shelter.

DSISD says that the city is working on the possibility of opening multiple certified tornado shelters around town sometime in the future. DSISD notes that it is working with the city and emergency management personnel to see if it can have its high school certified as a tornado shelter in the future, but DSISD is unsure if the high school will meet the requirements.

The notice the school board sent out stated that there were zero tornado shelters close to the town, and wished the best for people.