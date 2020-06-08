Dawson Springs man accused of trying to kill sheriff’s deputy

CHRISTIAN CO., Ky (WEHT) A Dawson Springs man is accused of trying to kill a Christian County, Ky sheriff’s deputy.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Department said Bradley Dunning was involved in an ATV accident.

Deputy Brandon Myers was on patrol, saw the ATV in the field and stopped to help.

Investigators say during that time, Dunning pulled out a gun, aimed it at Myers and pulled the trigger. The gun malfunctioned and never fired.

Deputies say they later found out the ATV was stolen.

Dunning is charged with attempted murder, robbery and receiving stolen property.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)