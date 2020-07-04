Dawson Springs man arrested following shooting

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky State Police say 43-year-old Joe Curnell was arrested after reportedly shooting 24-year-old James Bannister in Caldwell County Friday evening.

Bannister was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Curnell was arrested at his home in Dawson Spring early Saturday morning and was charged with Murder, Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

(This story was originally published on July 4, 2020)

