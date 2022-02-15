PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police now have custody of a man they believe robbed a Providence bank last April. Matthew Lee Arthur, 24, of Dawson Springs, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation, police say.

On April 5, 2021, officials say a hooded white man came into Planter’s Bank demanding money, telling workers he had a gun. Sources say the man left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Police later determined their suspect was Matthew L. Arthur, which followed with an arrest warrant.

Arthur was charged with Robbery 1st degree, and is being held in a state prison for previous unrelated convictions. Kentucky State Police report that the investigation is still ongoing.

Below is an image provided by police of the bank robbery suspect.