Dawson Springs man loses home days after tornado

“After the tornado hit — Dawson Springs resident Robert Laffon went to stay with his brother after his home was damaged and called a contractor for a quote.

“He was going to give me an estimate to do the appeal for FEMA on the repairs. And when he got there- he called and told me that someone had torn my house down,” he said.

Now Laffon is playing the waiting game and is still searching for who is responsible for tearing down his home without permission.

“Nobody has come up and admitted to tearing it down. So nobody is going to talk about. The city does not want to talk to me about it and FEMA says they don’t know what they can do yet,” he said.

Laffon says he has filed an appeal with FEMA to see if they could help and initially received $8,500. Although Laffon says he applied for help weeks ago, he hopes to submit applications before the deadline.

“They really need to stay longer. There is still so much to be done. This was such a big event. I think they could do more if they stayed a little longer, and maybe extended the deadline,” he said.

The deadline to apply is Friday, February 11th. Despite some residents saying they wish they had more time, FEMA says they have already gotten applications from the hardest hit areas.

“The people with the heavy impact- they have already applied,” he said.

Some homeowners might not have applied because they believe their damage is insufficient — but later discover disaster related problems. That is why FEMA is encouraging all homeowners affected by the tornado to apply.

“If you later find out that there is a leak in your roof, did not take advantage of this, and water starts to pool in parts of your home or if the ceiling starts to sink in-and you go oh I did not notice it before- there is no option for you to get a grant from us because you did not fill out the application.”

There are still several ways to apply for assistance- online at disasterassistance,gov, call 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.