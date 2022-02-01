Dawson Springs museum working to return lost photos to tornado survivors

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) Tornado survivors have spent nearly two months reclaiming items they lost from clothes to cars. Some are also trying to reclaim lost photos, and the memories that go with them.

The pictures on display on tables at the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center captured moments in time from a family’s newborn child, to past holiday family gatherings.

“One of them is my niece and nephews and my daughter that was took on Christmas. and the other is of my aunt and uncle from Christmas many years ago,” said Beth Carlisle, describing two photos belonging to her family she picked up at the museum Tuesday. They were photos that could have been lost for good nearly two months ago.

“I was like, ‘I know those people,'” Carlisle said. “My brother has a storage unit and they were in a storage unit. I’m not sure where they were found, but they were found somewhere in Dawson.”

The photos were found in the Dawson Springs area after the tornado hit, and first taken to Dawson Springs schools, but moved to the museum where they put them on display. They were posted on the museum’s Facebook page, where people could see if there was someone, or something, they recognized.

“I ran into a guy at the hardware store, and I just happened to have a picture. And I said, ‘I think I got your picture’. He was tickled to death. It was when his family went to the Great Smoky Mountains, and that’s probably the only picture he had left of that trip,” recalled museum board member Brent Menser.

Not only is this effort a way for people to try to reclaim baby photos they lost during the tornado, it could also be a way to find other things people lost, such as a Bible, which on the inside says was presented to someone from Paducah more than 40 years ago.

“I’d really like somebody to get that., but I don’t know where it came from,” said Menser. He also says about 75% of the photos displayed were reclaimed since the effort started more than a month ago. He adds the photos will be here until their owners find what was once lost.

“It means a whole lot to them,” he said. “That’s the main thing you want to keep is your family photos.”

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2022)