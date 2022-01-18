Dawson Springs Panthers receive donation for new uniforms

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — The Dawson Springs Panthers are getting ready for their upcoming basketball games and other sporting events, and they’ve got help.

Officials say $6,000 was donated to the school to cover the costs of buying new uniforms. The money stems from a fundraiser organized by a Baptist Health executive.

The school’s sports uniforms had to be replaced after they were used during triage on victims the night of the tornado. Principal Todd Marshall says UK coach John Calipari also offered to help.

“It’s huge. We’ve had people, even John Calipari, our students went and visited him, our basketball teams did, he’s even reached out to say he would help out with basketball uniforms. So, just another plus there,” said Todd Marshall.

He says the school plans to get the new uniforms as soon as next week.