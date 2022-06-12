DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — Many communities continue to rebuild as June 10 marked half-a-year since the deadly tornado outbreak tore through Western Kentucky. One of those communities is Dawson Springs in Hopkins and Caldwell counties.

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear presented the city with a $1.2 million grant from the SAFE funds. Mayor Chris Smiley says he plans to use the funds to continue rebuilding block by block.

“The rebuilding process will take some time,” said Mayor Smiley in a press release. “This is a great first step on our journey.”

The mayor emphasizes that the city will not be prioritizing homes and that calling down to city hall will not change that. Going block by block secures the lowest price for the city, he says. The city has contracted with Ronald Johnson & Associates to perform this work.