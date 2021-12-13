Dawson Springs school board member passes away during storms

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — The death toll grows higher, becoming a grim reminder of the catastrophic storms that passed through Kentucky and other central states late last week.

The Kentucky School Boards Association confirmed one of their very own passed during the storms, Jenny Bruce, a Dawson Springs Independent school board member.

KSBA released a statement following her death:

“Our condolences to the family & friends of Dawson Springs Ind. school board member Jenny Bruce who was tragically lost during the weekend’s storms. She served her district for 4 decades, many as finance director. After retirement, she continued her service as a board member.”

Citizens Bank of London, where Bruce’s step-daughter works, has started a fund to help the Dawson Springs community in her honor. Click here to learn more on how to donate to the fund.