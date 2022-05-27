STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) Nearly two years after a man was beaten to death in Union County, the man who pleaded guilty in connection with his death could be paroled as soon as this summer.

Isaak Chase Hogan, who pleaded guilty to 2nd degree manslaughter for the death of Dawsun Stevens, has a hearing scheduled for next month. But the victim’s family says it’s too soon.

Among the trees planted here at Coffey Park in Sturgis is this one, that was planted in memory of Dawsun Stevens just a few years ago. Stevens’s parents say it is too soon for Hogan to be already up for parole after he only served just a few years of his sentence.

“Dawsun had his whole life ahead of him. This boy has got seven years. That’s not right,” said Paul Watson, Dawsun’s father. He and Dawsun’s mother, Kristie Brasher, say the family’s life hasn’t been the same since their son died in August, 2020.

“Saturday morning’s not the same. Hearing his voice, hollering, fixing something to eat,” Brasher said.

Kentucky Department of Corrections records show Hogan has a hearing this month, and his earliest parole eligibility date is August 14th. He’s serving a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to 2nd degree manslaughter early last year.

“I just got through the process of him being in there. I mean, accepting that they finally got him and he is where he is, and then I found out, no sooner, where he is at, that he is out of jail, in a facility, and out on parole,” said Brasher.

Commonwealth Attorney for Union County Zac Greenwell says state law required Hogan to serve 20 percent of his sentence and that all parties involved were consulted. Brasher and Watson say they will monitor the hearing.

“He’s not sorry for what he did, he’s sorry he got caught. That is what I would say to him, is you need to learn to be sorry for the things you have done,” said Brasher.

Greenwell also says it would be right for state lawmakers to take another look at the state laws regarding parole eligibility.

(This story was originally published on May 27, 2022)