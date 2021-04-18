DCHS dance team wins national title

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — For the first time in dance team history, the Daviess County High School girls dance team won a national title for the third year in a row.

The team took first place in the “Game Day” Division.

Eyewitness News was there as the team gathered to celebrate on the Owensboro Riverfront.

This year’s competition was virtual due to the pandemic, and each team submitted a video instead of performing in person.

The team says they’re excited, overwhelmed and proud of their accomplishment.

The team is coached by Debbie Connor, Kendal Connor and Lauren Watts.

(This story was originally published on April 18, 2021)