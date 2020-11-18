DCPS accepting donations for those in need during ‘Stuff the Turkey’ drive

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Foundation for the Daviess County Public Schools is working with community partners to provide Thanksgiving baskets for those in need this holiday season.

School buses decorated to look like turkeys will be parked at both Owensboro Walmarts, and the Kroger at Wesleyan Park Plaza on Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kentucky Legend donated 2,000 pounds of ham, which will be the centerpiece of each basket.

Individuals, clubs, groups and organizations are asked to donate non-perishable food items, hygiene and personal care products.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)

