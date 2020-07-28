DCPS board approves reopening plan for upcoming school year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public School board decides on its reopening plan for the new school year.

It includes options for in-class and virtual learning. But some parents believe those options aren’t the best.

The halls at Daviess County High School are still empty. But in its auditorium, parents, with concerns and questions, filled some seats.

“My biggest concern is what is the end goal here?” asked Brian Grant, during Monday’s meeting.

The plan includes options for students to be split into two groups, each learning in-person two out of five days, with the other three out of the classroom. and there is also a 100% virtual learning option. Parents will be sent a form asking them to chose one of those options for their children. Board Chair Dr. Tom Payne says the in-person plan includes three levels, where classes could be moved to either all in-person or all NTI depending on community COVID cases.

“This provides every conceivable possibility. Make no mistake about it, I don’t believe there’s anybody that does not want to return to school five full days a week,” said Dr. Payne.

Some parents preferred their child be back in class all five days of the school week.

“It’s disappointing to see this as a foregone conclusion. I really believe kids need to be in school five days a week,” said Grant.

“Being out of school, it’s harder on then going to school. It’s completely hard. My kids, we pass the school, and they cry. They want to go back to school,” added Heather Raymer, whose children attend DCPS.

Dr. Payne also says they’re reevaluate the plan after at least two weeks after the school year starts to see if any changes need to be made.

