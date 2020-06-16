DCPS considering changing the first day of school

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Daviess County Public School Board is considering changing the first day of school from Aug. 12 to Aug. 26. The recommendation was made at the board’s meeting Tuesday morning.

Several revisions to the school calendar were recommended to provide flexibility in responding to a potential resurgence of cases of COVID-19. It was also recommended that 15 minutes be added to the end of each school day to allow the district to meet the mandated instructional hour requirement without adding extra days to the calendar. Elementary schools would start at 7:40 a.m. and end at 2:35 p.m. Middle and high schools would begin at 8:10 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

Dates for Spring Break, Fall Break, Thanksgiving Break and Christmas Break remain unchanged. Students would return to class on Jan. 5, 2021 after Christmas Break. The last day of school for students remains unchanged at May 21.

The Board will vote on these recommendations at their next meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18. The public may view the meeting on the district YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/user/DCPSTV/live

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

