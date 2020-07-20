DCPS developing back to school plan

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools is looking at having students back in class for two out of five school days each week.

The draft plan proposes 40 percent of students be in school buildings either the first two or last two days of the school week. Schools would be closed on Wednesdays for deep cleaning.

A school district survey showed 20 percent of parents want their child to learn through the virtual option.

“Nothing has been decided and we are still in the process of evaluating input from families, other districts and public health experts. As with any DRAFT, plans may change or be altered until time of presentation to the Board of Education and based on their decision. We remain committed to keeping our staff as well as our families informed as we move toward creating the best possible plan for teaching and learning for our students,” Superintendent Matt Robbins said.

The draft plan is expected to be on the agenda at Thursday’s board meeting.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)