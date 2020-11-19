DCPS holds drive to help “stuff the turkey”

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Public Schools district’s Family Resource and Youth Service Centers dressed up some school buses to look like turkeys Wednesday to help families.

Both Owensboro Walmart locations and the Kroger on Frederica Street hosted the buses, where the community could drop off donations of non-perishable goods and personal care items.

Organizers say with the pandemic, they’re trying to help as many people as they can.

“We had been doing food drives within our school district but unfortunately with COVID we haven’t had a great turnout, so we thought this would be a great way to bring the community in to help our families,” Megan Brannon, family resource coordinator, said.

The Foundation for DCPS is creating Thanksgiving baskets with the donations, and each one will also include a ham.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)