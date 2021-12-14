DCPS is providing assistance to schools in Mayfield

KENTUCKY (WEHT) The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) district is loaning five buses to help the community of Mayfield in the wake of last weekend’s severe weather.

“The decision to help them was easy,” said Grady Cooper, director of DCPS Transportation. “We are glad we can help in their time of need.”

Cooper received an email from Wayne Winters, director of transportation in Crittenden County, who spoke on behalf of Mayfield Independent Schools. Mayfield was one of the communities that was hit hardest by the tornados that struck over the weekend.

Mayfield needs 17 66-passenger buses and one wheelchair-accessible bus in order to resume classes until the end of the schoolyear.

“When we say the Daviess County Public Schools district puts ‘Kids First,’ we mean all kids,” said DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins. “We are honored to assist our sister districts as they work toward resuming a sense of normalcy for their children, which is such an important part of the healing process.”