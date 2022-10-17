DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) Board of Education has named the 2022 Distinguished Alumni award recipients, Kevin Akers and Dr. Mark Newman.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are excited to have two of our outstanding alumni returning to DCPS for this recognition,” said Dale Stewart, DCPS Board of Education Chair. “This recognition has been three years in the making, as we have had to delay celebrations over the past few years. We are glad to be resuming the tradition of recognizing our Distinguished Alumni in this way.”

A news release says Kevin Akers was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy in October 2019. Akers served as Executive Vice President from November 2018 to October 2019.

Prior to this role, he served as Senior Vice President, Safety and Enterprise Services, from January 2017 through October 2018. Akers also served as President of the Kentucky/Mid-States Division from May 2007 through October 2016 and served as President of the Mississippi Division from 2002 to 2007. Akers joined Atmos Energy in 1991 as an engineer in Owensboro for Atmos Energy’s Kentucky Division. From 1989 to 1991, he served as the Senior Gas Engineer for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

A press release says Dr. Mark Newman joined the University of Kentucky in 2017 as the Executive Vice President for Health Affairs. He is responsible for the university’s health system, UK HealthCare ®, comprised of four hospitals and over 14,000 employees. He also oversees the UK College of Medicine in conjunction with the Provost. He is board-certified in anesthesiology and transesophageal echocardiography and has published more than 200 peer reviewed articles, seven books and awarded numerous patents.

Officials say a reception will be held in their honor from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on October 21 in the Daviess County High School media center. DCPS says former classmates, teachers, administrators, friends and family are invited to join in congratulating the two men. Officials say immediately following the reception, Akers and Newman will be recognized prior to kickoff at the Apollo vs. Daviess County football game at DCHS Reid Stadium.