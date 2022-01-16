DCPS: No classes Jan. 18 due to COVID concerns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools announced they will not be having any in-person classes Tuesday, Jan. 18. DCPS also won’t be in session Monday, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, officials say.

Matt Robbins, DCPS Superintendent, released this statement when announcing the school’s closure:

The decision to implement our second DCPS@Home day is based on the community rate

of COVID-19 at an all-time high. The DCPS district is a reflection of the overall status of our

community. Accordingly, this has directly impacted our staff – due to isolation and/or quarantines making it difficult for us to provide operational bus transportation and in-person classroom

instruction. Use of a DCPS@Home day allows time for staff to return and allows us to maintain

an improved operational status

The superintendent encourages everyone who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and

booster, saying that vaccination continues to prove to be the strongest tool to minimize severe COVID-19

illness and outcomes.

School officials say students will still have to complete at-home assignments. You can read more about school changes here.