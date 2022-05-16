DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public School System (DCPS) has announced its summer feeding program for 2022.

DCPS food services staff members will prepare breakfasts, lunches and snacks to be delivered to sites around the county. DCPS says the free meals are available to all kids ages 18 and younger, and the program is not limited to DCPS students.

The program will start May 20, and will continue every weekday throughout the summer through August 5. Meals will not be served on Memorial Day on May 30, or Independence Day on July 4. The locations are listed below:

Curbside meal sites – Children must be present and meals must be consumed on site. 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Country Heights Elementary School, 4961 Kentucky 54

Mobile delivery routes: 10:55 to 11:10 a.m. – Chuck Gray Apartments, 650 Chuck Gray Court 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. – Towne Square Apartments, 4825 Towne Square Court 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 501 Office Lane 11:45 a.m. to noon – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6965 Jamie Lane 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road Noon to 12:15 p.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6703 Leslie Lane 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. – Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, 6845 Highway 2830 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. – Eastwood Mobile Home Park, 6895 Highway 2830 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. – Colony Mobile Estates, 2016 Arlington Parkway 12:45 to 1 p.m. – Colony Mobile Estates, 5432 Keeneland Parkway



For more information, contact DCPS food services director Connie Beth Fillman at 270-852-7000 ext. 10229 or connie.fillman@daviess.kyschools.us. A complete list of serving locations and times is listed below or on DCPS’s website.