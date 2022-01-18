DCPS providing free meals to children following school closure

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — School officials with the Daviess County Public Schools say they will be providing free meals to children Wednesday, Jan. 19. They say meals are available for youth aged 18 and younger.

DCPS says serving times for drive-through meal pickups are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and parents may go to whichever location is most convenient. School officials add that you do not have to go to the school your child attends.

Officials with DCPS also mention children do not have to be present; simply tell the workers how many meals you need.

Participating locations as listed: