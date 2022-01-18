DCPS providing free meals to children following school closure

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — School officials with the Daviess County Public Schools say they will be providing free meals to children Wednesday, Jan. 19. They say meals are available for youth aged 18 and younger.
DCPS says serving times for drive-through meal pickups are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and parents may go to whichever location is most convenient. School officials add that you do not have to go to the school your child attends.
Officials with DCPS also mention children do not have to be present; simply tell the workers how many meals you need.
Participating locations as listed:
- Audubon Elementary School – 300 Worthington Road
- East View Elementary School – 6104 Kentucky 405
- Highland Elementary School – 2909 Kentucky 54
- Meadow Lands Elementary School – 3500 Hayden Road
- West Louisville Elementary School – 8400 Kentucky 56
- Whitesville Elementary School – 9656 Kentucky 54
- Burns Middle School – 4610 Goetz Drive
- College View Middle School – 5061 New Hartford Road