DCPS receives $200,000 donation

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Improvements are coming to athletic facilities at Apollo and Daviess County High Schools, thanks to a large donation.

Owensboro Health presented a $200,000 check to the district Tuesday before a track meet.

“This gift represents the highest ideals of the mission shared by Owensboro Health and the Daviess County Public Schools district, which is to ensure that all students have the opportunity to learn and grow as healthy, productive members of society,” superintendent Matt Robbins said.

The contribution was dedicated to the construction of new athletic facilities at Apollo and Daviess County high schools, including new and/or renovated football fields, tracks, locker rooms, training rooms, bleachers, concession stands, press boxes and other amenities.

(This story was originally published April 28, 2021)