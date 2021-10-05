DCPS selected for Family Friendly Schools Learning Network

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Thirteen schools in the Daviess County Public Schools district are among 58 in the state selected to participate in the Family Friendly Schools Learning Network.

The Family Friendly Schools Learning Network is a peer learning group designed to increase family engagement as a primary strategy for improving student learning. The schools were selected by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, through its Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools.

Administrators from Audubon, Burns, Country Heights, Deer Park, East View, Highland, Meadow Lands, Sorgho, Tamarack, West Louisville and Whitesville elementary schools, Burns Middle School and Heritage Park High School will participate in the program through May 2023. Each school will choose from a menu of training and services that best meet the needs of their students and families, and will participate in surveys each spring with a goal of continuous improvement. The experience will feature a combination of group learning sessions, small group coaching sessions, and increased awareness and access to resources and services that increase family engagement.

In addition to being supported by the DCPS district and the Prichard Committee, schools will also be supported by staff of Berea Partners for Education, the Kentucky Department of Education, Learning Grove and the National Center for Families Learning.