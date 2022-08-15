OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Daviess County Public Schools return to the classroom for the first day of the year after delays caused by software issues pushed the start back by several days.

Today was the first day back for DCPS students after the start of the school year was pushed back from last Wednesday because of software issues related to bus routes. For students here at Daviess Co. Middle School, it was also their first day back at their old school, as their new school is still being built.

“It’s nice to be able to see them going in to school again,” said Keith Thomason, who has a child at DCMS.

This year’s theme at Daviess County Middle School is ‘Excellence Under Construction’. The school rallied for the start of the year, after an abrupt change, largely due to its new middle school still under construction.

“She was excited to go to the new school, and then I guess disappointed whenever she couldn’t walk her classes to figure out where they were going to be,” said Brittney Cauley, a parent of a DCMS student.

“Teachers had items in boxes, and we had to move a lot of boxes back to the 2nd and 3rd floor. Then we all came together as a team. We amazingly got it done and just a day-and-a-half,” recalled Principal Kelly Skeens.

Superintendent Matt Robbins says software issues were solved this past weekend, with updated afternoon bus route information sent to parents Sunday. The school year was originally supposed to start last Wednesday, but didn’t due to issues impacting afternoon bus routes. Several schools made back up plans.

“I know at Apollo High School today at lunch, they set up a registration desk for every student to come by and check their route. They have a lot of systems each school utilizes,” Robbins said.

Robbins says other staffers can double check which students go on what bus. He adds they’re working to hire more bus drivers with more people applying in recent days.

As for the new Daviess Co. Middle School, Superintendent Robbins says they still plan on having classes there some time between Labor Day weekend and Fall Break in mid-October.

