DCPS to bring Wi-Fi-equipped buses to sites

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — With Daviess County Public Schools choosing to follow Kentucky Governor Beshear’s recommendation to begin the school year virtually, the district is providing Wi-Fi equipped buses at several places across the county.

Beginning August 26 (the first day of school), buses will be at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Panther Creek Park Shifley Park

Thompson Berry Park Chuck Gray Court

Legion Park Combest Pool parking lot

Horse Fork Creek Park Colony Mobile Home Park

Yellow Creek Park Riverbend Mobile Home Park

Students will have the opportunity to access the internet to download assignments and educational videos. Social distancing and required face masks at all times will be in place at each site.

The buses will be on site every weekday while DCPS schools operate under the “Red” status of the district’s stoplight model, which means all students are participating in virtual learning. When the district transitions to “Yellow” status – which allows In-Person Instruction on the A-B Schedule – the school buses will be at these community locations on Wednesdays only, which will be a Digital Learning Day for all students.

Additionally, each DCPS school has an outdoor Wi-Fi hotspot from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. More information on those locations is available here.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 19, 2020)

